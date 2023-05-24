x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Little Rock sets deadline for tornado debris removal

Residents are asked to place any remaining tornado debris at curbside no later than June.

More Videos

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock announced the deadline for tornado debris removal Wednesday.

Residents are asked to place any remaining debris within at least 10 feet of the curb no later than June 11 to guarantee pick-up.

Yard waste and constructed debris must be divided into separate piles.

According to the city, the debris removal contractor will not collect debris after the June 11 deadline. Little Rock has collected more than 360,000 cubic yards of debris during its collection period, which began on April 20.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out