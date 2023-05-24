Little Rock sets deadline for tornado debris removal

Residents are asked to place any remaining tornado debris at curbside no later than June.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock announced the deadline for tornado debris removal Wednesday.

Residents are asked to place any remaining debris within at least 10 feet of the curb no later than June 11 to guarantee pick-up.

Yard waste and constructed debris must be divided into separate piles.