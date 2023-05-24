Little Rock sets deadline for tornado debris removal

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock announced the deadline for tornado debris removal Wednesday.
Residents are asked to place any remaining debris within at least 10 feet of the curb no later than June 11 to guarantee pick-up.
Yard waste and constructed debris must be divided into separate piles.
According to the city, the debris removal contractor will not collect debris after the June 11 deadline. Little Rock has collected more than 360,000 cubic yards of debris during its collection period, which began on April 20.