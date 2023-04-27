Little Rock and Sherwood hire contractors for debris removal help

On Thursday morning, the City of Little Rock and DRC Emergency Services held an event to recruit local subcontractors to help with debris removal.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you've driven around any of the cities in the path of last month's tornado, you've probably seen crews still cleaning up debris.

The cities of both Little Rock and Sherwood have even hired additional help to get the job done.

An event held on Thursday morning in Little Rock got even more people involved in the cleanup project, and crews continue working around the clock to clean debris.

"The city was going through the bidding process to hire a disaster debris contractor. There are many of those across the country. And through that process, we ended up selecting one, they started last Thursday," Little Rock Public Works Director, Jon Honeywell said.

He said they chose DRC Emergency Services, and explained that their crews have been working seven days a week to clean up Little Rock.

Honeywell also explained how having them here has been a huge help in the cleanup process.

"They have anywhere from 30 to 35, large trucks with the knuckle boom type cranes on them where they're able to pick up, you know, anywhere from 60 to 80 cubic yards of material. each trip for us would have been a dump truck with maybe 10 yards of material," he described.

DRC Regional Manager, Clif Kennedy said they've been picking up about 17,000 cubic yards of debris daily and they're looking for local subcontractors to help them keep doing it.

They held an event on Thursday morning to recruit more help.

"I think we had probably 30 to 40 Different companies come out to hear what we were doing here and what our required requirements are for the project. So very successful. The city of Little Rock help us put it on," he said.

Over in Sherwood, another contractor has been working to remove debris around the city.

"They have three large trucks with these huge grapplers that pick up all of the large debris, we've had so many huge trees, unfortunately, lost in Sherwood," Sherwood Public Information Officer, Heather Jenkins said.

Jenkins said neighbors need to pile their large debris next to the curb by Sunday because that's the last day the company will be collecting.

She also explained that homeowners will need to make sure trees are cut into smaller pieces in order for the city to pick them up after that deadline.

"We would like to help anyone that still needs it," she added.