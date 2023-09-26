Little Rock directors vote to remove 2 housing authority commissioners

The Little Rock Board of Directors removed two of the three housing authority commissioners Tuesday night after alleged mismanagement and financial problems.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A public hearing was held Tuesday night to get all sides of the issue with the Little Rock Metropolitan Housing Alliance (MHA), also known as the housing authority.

It all started when a HUD report was released, which said there had been management and financial issues dating back years.

The first commissioner to speak was Kerry Wright. He was brought to the commission in March this year, which he said excludes him from the allegations that date back several years.

"As for your September 14th letter, I was not here in 2018, 2019, 2020, or 2021," Wright said.

Commissioners Leta Anthony and Lee Lindsey were represented by one attorney who argued against the allegations. He first stated they were against this meeting and that they should allow witnesses.

"We object to the manner of this procedure as not being grounded in the principles of fairness and equity and not allowing my clients' due process," Attorney Sylvester Smith said.

Smith argued his clients are not guilty of these allegations by HUD and the city. He also claimed outside circumstances prevented them from getting HUD the audits.

The board voted to keep Wright as a commissioner, but removed Anthony and Lindsey.

Smith said they will file an appeal of the decision.

Wright said the MHA will now start working on resolving these issues.