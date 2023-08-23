Little Rock Disaster Recovery Grants still available for tornado victims | Here's how to apply

Disaster Recovery Grants are still available to individuals and families impacted by the tornado on March 31st.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Cares fund is still offering financial assistance to people impacted by the tornado on March 31st.

Individuals and families can apply for a Disaster Recovery Grant in person on Aug. 24 at 2015 Napa Valley Drive (Terry Library) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those who can't make it can also apply for help online here. People can also receive support by phone on Mondays and Wednesdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. by calling 501-838-9482.

To qualify, first, you must be a resident of Little Rock and have sustained impact due to the March 31 tornado.

From there, you will need to upload the following documents, which will be used as verification for housing and financial status:

Identification that shows proof of residency: driver's license, state ID, bill.

driver's license, state ID, bill. Homeownership/ proof of residency documents: mortgage statement, lease agreement, etc.

mortgage statement, lease agreement, etc. Documentation of insurance status (awarded amount of denial of claim.)

(awarded amount of denial of claim.) Award letters or denials from FEMA/SBA.

For more information or if you have any questions, please get in touch with recoverygrant@heartaruw.org.

The grant application began on Aug. 1 and will close on Sept. 15 at 11:59 p.m.

From there, grant announcements will be made in early November, and the payments will be distributed in December.