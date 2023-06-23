Little Rock directors approve downtown master plan

The plan will bring new ideas to make downtown Little Rock more connected and livable.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock directors are moving forward with developing a downtown master plan.

The plan is expected to bring new ideas on how to make downtown more connected and livable.

Some people we talked to wanted better parking options and more venue space for musical experiences.

"There's crazy talent here," One man said. "But you need a venue to play... you need room to bring the crowd in."

These ideas could be considered as City of Little Rock directors approved a contract this week to bring in a consulting firm to find out how downtown can be improved.

The contract is with Sasaki Associates, Inc., and it will cost $745,000.

It is being paid with federal funds through the American Rescue Plan, which Little Rock received during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They're going to spend time here walking the streets and then apply what they know as it comes to urban planning and master planning," said Gabe Holstrom, executive director of the Downtown Little Rock Partnership. "Then provide the city with a plan for us to begin implementing in the coming years."