Little Rock to open emergency shelter at Barton Coliseum for homeless

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — In response to the snowstorm that hit Arkansas, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced Monday that the city will use the Barton Coliseum as an emergency shelter for the homeless population.

In a press release, Scott said the arena will be used as an emergency shelter if bed space runs out at smaller shelters or hotel vouchers aren't available in Little Rock.

City officials are also working with the shelters and homeless programs to make sure everyone has safe shelter during the winter weather.

The police department and fire department will also provide rides for any unsheltered residents they see.