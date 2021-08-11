Little Rock event venue focuses on safety after Astroworld tragedy

As things are getting sorted out after the Astroworld tragedy, some are wondering how we make sure this can be prevented at big events in Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Tragedy struck at a Houston concert this weekend. Several are dead after what first responders called a "mass casualty event."

At least eight people have died after attending rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld concert this weekend. The crowd pushed toward the stage trampling some and even killing them.

Now, as things are getting sorted out there some are wondering how we make sure this can be prevented at big events in Arkansas.

Diana Long, Director of River Market Operations says there are safety protocols put in place so something like this doesn't happen here.

She says they are prepared for any kind of situation, like fires, tornados, fights, or riots.

Even before a person steps into the venue, there's a plan of how much security is needed, and making sure everyone is properly trained and informed on the event.

"There are certain formulas we use to figure out based on crowd size how many police officers we need, how many private security are we going to hire," said Long.

Plus, there are reasons for certain rules before entering events, especially in the River Market, like checking bags and certain items can't be brought in.

At Movies in the Park, there was an incident several years ago, where teenagers were causing a public disturbance at the event. Now, anyone under 18 cannot attend without an adult.