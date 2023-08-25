Little Rock police investigate fatal accident

One person is dead, and another is injured after a vehicle collision at the Mabelvale Pike and Legion Hut intersection. Authorities say an investigation is underway.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a fatal crash at the Mabelvale Pike and Legion Hut intersection that killed a 43-year-old person.

Authorities said they responded to the scene and found the 43-year-old driver dead at the scene, while the driver of a second vehicle was transported to UAMS with "serious but non-life-threatening injuries."

According to Little Rock police, no charges have been filed, and a comprehensive review is pending.