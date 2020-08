According to the LRFD, multiples crews are inside trying to locate the source of the fire.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Little Rock Fire Department responded to a fire at Episcopal Collegiate School on Cantrell Road after smoke was reported around 3:57 p.m.

They said it appears to be in the void area above the attic, between shingles and metal, which means it isn't inside the building.

HAPPENING NOW: A fire has broken out at Episcopal Collegiate School in Little Rock. The Little Rock Fire Department got a call at 3:57. The PIO tells me multiple crews are inside trying to locate the fire. @THV11 pic.twitter.com/YAK6kzc1TZ — Mercedes Mackay (@THVMercedes) August 29, 2020