Little Rock firefighters on scene of fire at old Cajun's Wharf building

The Little Rock Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at the old Cajun’s Wharf building on Tuesday morning, Dec. 21.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at the old Cajun’s Wharf building.

Captain Weaver with LRFD said they received calls about flames and smoke coming from the old Cajun's Wharf building Tuesday morning, Dec 21.

He said the fire was on the back deck and the back of the building upstairs but has now been put out by firefighters.

The building is currently unoccupied but is under renovation.

There are no reports on how the fire started as the fire marshal is still on scene.