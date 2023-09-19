Head-on collision with Little Rock fire truck leaves at least one injured

Little Rock police said that traffic is delayed after a head-on collision between a fire truck and an SUV along 65th and Geyer Springs Road.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — First responders are asking the public to avoid 65th and Geyer Springs Road, after a crash involving a Little Rock Fire Truck and an SUV.

According to Little Rock police, there was an injury due to the traffic accident but said that the injuries are not life threatening.

Authorities have also said that it'll take time to clear the overturned fire truck. They advise people to find alternate routes if their normal route involves the area of 65th and Geyer Springs.

There's no further details on what caused the accident or how many were injured as a result of the crash.