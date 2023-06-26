CrossFit gym in Little Rock reopens after being damaged by tornado

Wellness Revolution on Chenal Parkway in West Little Rock is now back open after being damaged in the tornado— but there's still more work to be done.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Three months after a tornado swept through Little Rock, one local gym is back open after being closed since it was damaged by the storm.

CrossFit class is back in action at Wellness Revolution on Chenal Parkway.

"You appreciate the relationships, the people you haven't seen in three months," Wellness Revolution owner, John Vincent said.

He said he couldn't be happier to welcome back his gym community, and he's still hoping to see even more people come back to fill up classes again.

"We've kind of consolidated down a short time, for a couple of reasons. One, just kind of waiting for everybody to kind of filter back in and kind of seeing how that flow is gonna happen two because we just want to bring everybody together," Vincent described.

Togetherness is what Wellness Revolution member, Jennifer Greer missed the most about the gym.

"It's really nice to see everybody," Greer said.

When Wellness Revolution was closed, Greer and her friends went to another nearby gym to work out, but she said she was happy to be back in her old routine again.

"I missed a lot of them. When we were at the other gym we had to go to like different schedules. So that kind of separated us," she explained.

She first started going to CrossFit in January and almost went on March 31.

"I decided not to because they told us tornadoes were coming. And then it happened. Like two hours later, we found out and I was in shock," she said.

Greer then immediately stepped up to help in the recovery process.

"When the tornado hit, we had to take down all of the equipment, and put it in storage," she said.

Now, new equipment fills the gym under a brand new roof.

"We had a big week work party yesterday where we put all this equipment together," Vincent said.

Even though it is back open, there's still more work to be done— but getting the new roof was the first step.

"We can kind of take our time and do it methodically and make sure we're doing it right," he said.

Replacing windows, doors, and flooring is next on Vincent's to-do list, but he's just waiting to receive money from insurance before starting that process.