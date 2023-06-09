Little Rock home collapses after strong winds

One Little Rock homeowner in Walnut Valley was well on his way to having a new home until Wednesday’s storm brought him back to square one.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A West Little Rock neighborhood devastated by the March tornado is again experiencing storm damage.

Wednesday's storm had high winds that impacted already vulnerable homes, including one in the final stages of rebuilding.

The house is in Walnut Valley, where they are still recovering from the March tornado.

Moe Shahed was about a month away from completing the rebuild of his home until the storm came barreling through and brought him back to square one.

"No garage, nothing," Shahed said. "The garage was framed. Everything was framed."

The strong winds were too powerful for the unfinished house, which collapsed. Shahed said there was already $31,000 invested in the rebuild.

Walnut Valley was one of the neighborhoods devastated by the March tornado. Wednesday's storm unwrapped some of that recovery work.

"I've seen a lot of wind damage, and so we had more storm damage from the last one," Walnut HOA President John Payne said. "A lot of minor damen, like siding or roof shingles taken down."

As for Shahed, he is choosing to keep a positive attitude amid the destruction.

"I'll just have to be happy," Shahed said. "You can be worse than what you are in right now."