The Little Rock Fire Department is investigating after a fire started at a home under renovation on Monday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A fire marshal with the Little Rock Fire Department is at the scene of a house fire that sparked on 6th and Johnson Street on Monday.

According to reports, firefighters arrived at the two-story home around 12:30 p.m.

The home was under renovation so luckily there were no injuries nor was there any damage to the surrounding areas.