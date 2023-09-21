Little Rock housing authority discusses next steps after HUD allegations

In a Thursday meeting, Metropolitan Housing Alliance Commissioners discussed how they want to defend themselves before a hearing with the City of Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock's public housing board is defending itself following allegations of financial and management issues mentioned by the federal government.

The city is now diving into the details to find the facts and see where the issues are.

"This board needs to choose a course of action about the letter and the charges made against us for inefficiency," Metropolitan Housing Alliance Chairman Lee Lindsey said.

Which is precisely what the MHA did during Thursday's meeting.

A recent Housing and Urban Development report shed light on several issues with the MHA, including years of missing financial reports.

Attorneys for the commissioners and the City of Little Rock are working to uncover the facts, while Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and city directors call for resignations.

Scott issued letters to the commissioners last week.

"On behalf of the city, I'd like to make a verbal effort today of all those financial records dating back to 2019," Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter said.

Carpenter disagreed with the idea of removing the board.

According to Carpenter, MHA commissioners must stay in place until the legal process is complete.

Sylvester Smith, the housing board's attorney, agreed that the commissioners should keep their positions.

"There are some issues with regard to organization, record keeping, etc.," Smith said. "That's not unheard of when you've had significant turnover in leadership in an organization."

Lindsey is ready for the truth.

"We had a big turnover. It was the death of our finance director, which caused a lot of confusion," Lindsey said. "I think we haven't been able to catch up after that. We've been in a behind-the-eight ball for a little while."

And it has been a domino effect.

"It just didn't happen overnight," Lindsey said. "It's a combination of a lot of things, and I think that the only way for that story to be told is for us to have this open hearing."

That public hearing before the Little Rock Board of Directors is Sept. 26.