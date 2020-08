On Thursday night, the #RiverLightsInTheRock will be honoring Representative John Lewis, who served more than three decades in Congress.

Rep. Lewis was a civil rights leader, human activist, and served more than three decades in Congress.

The civil rights icon died July 17 after serving the people of the Fifth District for 17 terms. The Georgia Democrat was 80 years old.