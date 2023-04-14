Little Rock officials talks recovery two weeks after tornado

How are things going in Little Rock two weeks after the tornado? Mayor Frank Scott and city officials gave an update on recovery efforts and discussed the future.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott and city leaders gave an update on recovery efforts following an EF-3 tornado on March 31.

According to officials, at least 1,400 volunteers signed up to help with cleanup efforts in Little Rock.

"We stress that it will be a long road to recovery," Scott said.

City leaders said the tornado damage has now been fully assessed.

"The sheer volume of this store and the damage that resulted made this task challenging," Emergency Management Administrator Matt Burch said.

The report revealed at least 3,000 structures were impacted. Reservoir Park is open as a debris drop-off location.

"We're currently estimating somewhere between 15,000 and 20,000 cubic yards of materials deposited there at this time," Burch said.

Starting Tuesday, companies will begin moving debris to a landfill, which allows for the possibility of being reused and recycled.

The City of Little Rock believes the process will take roughly 90 days.

City leaders also announced permitting fees would be waived for people around the tornado's path.

Scott said it's too early to determine a price tag. In addition, he said the City of Little Rock had received more than $341,000 in donations for the city's care fund.