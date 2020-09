Police say 26-year-old Gregory Dorne was driving westbound on the interstate around 4 a.m. when the vehicle overturned onto Park Street.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police confirm a Little Rock man is dead after his truck overturned off I-630 early Saturday morning.

Police say 26-year-old Gregory Dorne was driving westbound on the highway around 4 a.m. in a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe when the truck lost control, left the roadway, and overturned onto Park Street.

Dorne's body was sent to the Pulaski County Coroner's Office.