A Little Rock man is celebrating after winning $1 million from a $20 scratch-off ticket he purchased.

Leon Suggs said that he had never bought a $20 ticket before buying the ticket at the grocery store he worked at.

He bought five $20 Ultimate Millions tickets after winning $500 on another game.

"When I scratched the ticket and saw that I had won, I decided dreams do come true," he told the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

Suggs said his plan is to invest the money and help his family.

He is the 66th person in Arkansas to become a "lottery-made millionaire."