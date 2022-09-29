Little Rock mayoral candidates to address campaigns at upcoming forum

The City of Little Rock will be holding a Mayoral candidate forum on Wednesday, Oct. 5 where candidates will address questions linked to their campaigns.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock will be holding a Mayoral candidate forum in October in anticipation of the upcoming runoff that's set to happen later this year.

The forum will feature current Little Rock Mayor, Frank Scott Jr., along with his opponents Steve Landers, Greg Henderson, and Glen Schwarz.

The event will be moderated by attorney Brenda Stallings, and is set to take place at the Southwest Community Center, located on Baseline Road. The forum is slated to happen on Wednesday, Oct. 5 and last from 6:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m.

The forum is being treated as an opportunity for each of the mayoral candidates to answer questions related to their campaign. Organizers said that these questions will be prepared and provided to each candidate in advance and that audience questions won't be accepted.

The event, which is being hosted by SWLR Community & Business and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, will be open to the public with limited seating.