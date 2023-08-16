Little Rock mayor hosts second meeting to discuss sales tax proposal

This comes after a Little Rock Board of Directors meeting where the mayor changed some funding.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Wednesday, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. hosted his second public meeting to discuss his sales tax proposal.

This comes on the heels of a Little Rock Board of Directors meeting where changes were made to where some of the money will go.

Scott's proposed sales tax focuses on funding public safety, public infrastructure, parks and recreation and the port.

After Tuesday night's board meeting, Scott announced an adjustment to some of the funding in the proposal.

$5.5 million was taken from parks and recreation and now will be split between public safety and public infrastructure.

"From the understanding that public safety is paramount because we can't be a prosperous city without being a safe city," Scott said.

Several people shared their thoughts on the tax with different ideas on how to allocate the money.

"There's a lot of places you are spending money and a lot of places you could save money," One man attending the meeting said.

Others are in favor of the proposal.

"We are still behind and if this tax dollar that they are proposing is going to help us catch up then I'm all for it," One woman in attendance said.

This meeting was for Director Virgil Miller's ward. Many people in attendance wanted a focus on infrastructure in the east part of town.

As for the hesitation from the board to put this tax on the November ballot, Miller said it's too early to make that decision.