Little Rock mayor announces new tax initiative in State of the City

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — On Monday night, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced his plans for the future of Little Rock in the State of the City.

Topics ranged from public safety, education, and revitalization— but one of his biggest announcements was his proposal for a new tax initiative.

He is calling the new initiative "Little Rock Forward."

While we don't have a lot of the details yet, Mayor Scott explained that the tax would go towards capital improvement projects, like updating Hindman and War Memorial Parks.

It would also go towards upgrading public safety facilities and equipment and creating a new sports complex.

"We've learned some valuable lessons from Rebuild the Rock and Renew Little Rock and I believe our city is ready for growth," said Mayor Scott.

The mayor also discussed his plan for public safety.

He wants to implement a permanent public safety commission, add more social workers to the police department, and launch a new program for LRPD's real-time crime center.

"Connect LR" will allow locals to sync their outside cameras with the department cameras.

"A partnership and platform enabling people and businesses in Little Rock to voluntarily register their cameras to give Little Rock Police Department additional eyes on the streets," said Mayor Scott.

He also wants to continue expanding community schools for the next three years and hopes to put more resources into early childhood education and begin college savings accounts for students.