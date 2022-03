According to the Little Rock Police Department, a motorcycle officer was injured in a crash on Interstate-630 near John Barrow Road.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, a motorcycle officer was injured in a crash on Interstate-630 Tuesday.

The crash happened near John Barrow Road, officials said.

The officer "sustained serious injuries" but is stable, LRPD tweeted just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The officer has been with the department since 2009.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the accident.