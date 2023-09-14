Historic Little Rock neighborhood argues development would ‘split community’

Developers requested an access road off Highway 10 that would go right through the Pankey neighborhood, where residents say people walk and play.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A historic Black neighborhood in West Little Rock is fighting against development that would split the community.

The Pankey neighborhood sits off Highway 10, where developers requested an access road through the community where people walk and play.

"I have been a resident of Pankey my entire life," Melissa Johnson said. "I do not want to see us crumble and fall to the pressure of expansion."

Residents of Pankey said last month they received notice that a developer was looking to create an access road to Highway 10, which would go right through the historic neighborhood.

"Right now, the community is walkable, it's peaceful and it's not built for all of this traffic," Meredith Kinsey Irby said.

At Thursday's planning commission meeting, people filled the seats and held signs of their opposition.

The developer is creating a neighborhood near Pankey, but to do that, he has to follow Little Rock's Master Street Plan, which requires developing areas to have access to major roadways.

Pankey residents opposed this plan since it would split part of their community.

"How would you feel if you had to worry about your child getting hit by a car while waiting for the bus?" Johnson asked the commissioners.

After some questions from the commission, everyone agreed another solution could make this a win-win.

The developer can implement the road through Pankey as long as a gate at the entrance prevents highway traffic from cutting through the neighborhood.