Mayor Frank Scott Jr. presents sales tax proposal plan to city directors

In an open discussion held on Thursday morning, Little Rock city directors gave feedback and suggestions to the Mayor's sales tax proposal plan.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The people of Little Rock may soon have another chance to vote on a proposed sales tax increase.

Though there's nothing on the books just yet, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. presented his plan to the board of directors on Thursday morning. The meeting was held less than two years after voters defeated his first attempt at a sales tax hike.

"I do think the majority of this city wants to see more improvement, wants us to keep up with our pace and our growth," Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said.

Right now, the current sales tax is around 8.6%

If approved, it would be 9.6% in the city; a one-cent increase over ten years.

"We're experiencing growing pains which is a good thing," Mayor Scott said.

The Mayor wants to focus on four pillars to combat those pains.

Those four pillars are: Parks and Recreation, Public Infrastructure, Public Safety, and Port Economic Development.

His current plan breaks down which existing facilities need funding and the cost of some new additions to the city.

One big, new concept is a multi-use sports complex at War Memorial Park.

"Essentially that would have soccer, softball, baseball, basketball, of course, [things of] that nature, where you have a youth sports complex," Mayor Scott said.

The Mayor also wants to improve the zoo, Rebsamen Tennis and Golf facilities, and the Museum of Fine Arts.

His ultimate goal is to bring more people into the city and create more revenue.

After his presentation on Thursday, city directors got the chance to give their feedback with many of them pushing for more time to craft the plan and get more input from the community.

"I do not think we've got enough time to ramp up campaign, to have the meeting community meetings, to do a November election," City Director Lance Hines said.

Mayor Scott said he thinks it has a better chance of passing in November than in March after his last sales tax proposal failed in a September special election in 2021.

"I don't think it's wise to go in March, I think it's very unwise to do it in March. There's the presidential election, there's a lot of folks on the ballot and it gives people a reason to say no. But that's from that standpoint, but definitely want to take all that feedback you shared," Mayor Scott described.