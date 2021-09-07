Little Rock non-profit provides housing for out-of-state patients while in treatment

Goodness Village ensures that out-of-state visitors have a place to call home while they're receiving medical treatment in Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Imagine being told you need extensive medical care in another state.

Not only do you have to worry about your health, you also have to leave your home and family behind to get treatment.

A local non-profit, Goodness Village, is making homes for those away from home in situations just like this.

Misty Day is a former patient of Goodness Village. She lived in Oklahoma and needed their services after she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2010.

"As a patient you're already as sick as you could ever imagine, probably worse. And then you have to find a place to stay," Day said.

Goodness Village is a non-profit that provides housing to those coming from out of town that need to travel to Little Rock for medical treatment.

The organization has served more than 180 families since the beginning of the pandemic.

They are decorating their 19th home for a patient and will add another one next week.

"Being able to provide a home that you can cook in. You can do your own laundry," Kim Burket, director of Goodness Village, said. "Just being together as a family, so you can focus on your healing."

Misty is recovered and now lives in Arkansas. She's helping those who were in a situation just like hers.

"To be able to give back and help other patients who were in the exact same position I was in is just very satisfying, and you just want to be a part of it," Day said.