Little Rock police officer helps homeless woman visit her children

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock police officer went above and beyond when he helped a homeless woman by driving her to see her children, buying her a cake to share with her kids, and providing clothes for her and a friend.

The moment of kindness happened on January 19 when two employees with the Department of Human Services were looking for a woman who lives in a homeless camp.

The woman missed a scheduled appointment to see her kids the day before. That's when the employees contacted the police to help them find her.

Once on scene, an officer who wishes to remain anonymous finds the woman. She explained to him that she didn't have a car or phone and gets emotional that she won't be able to make the next planned appointment to see her children on January 20 or get her kids a cake.

The officer then makes a deal: if she meets him at a nearby location on that day, he'll take her to the DHS office.

The next morning the officer meets up with the woman and a friend and notices she doesn't have a birthday cake for her kids.

After the officer drops the two off at the DHS office, he heads to a Kroger close by to pick up a cake, plates, and utensils.

At the end of his shift, the officer delivered some clothes for the woman and his friend at the homeless camp.