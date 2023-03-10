LRPD officer being investigated after shooting at vehicle | What we know

The Little Rock Police Department has launched an investigation after an officer with the department shot a driver on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has launched an investigation after an officer with the department shot a person on Saturday.

According to police, the incident happened on Sept. 30, with officers pursuing a car until they lost sight of it near Mabelvale Pike.

After searching, the department said officers were able to locate the vehicle they were chasing, which had since been abandoned.

LRPD said that officers then continued their search of the immediate area, which is when they saw a pickup truck that was "circling the area and attempted to leave."

From there, the pickup truck allegedly stopped at the intersection of Mabelvale Circle and Mabelvale Pike as officers approached the vehicle with weapons drawn.

LRPD said officers gave out verbal commands as they approached, instructing the people inside the truck to exit.

The driver of the vehicle began to exit the vehicle when the passenger reached over and began to drive away, according to police.

Police said that they gave out commands for Johnson to stop driving and exit the vehicle, but that he allegedly refused to follow the instructions.

This is what they said caused LRPD officer Johvoni McClendon to shoot at the vehicle, striking the person as he fired.

The man, who we are not naming at this time, was given medical aid at the scene until MEMS arrived, and was later transported to a local hospital.

A criminal investigation is ongoing and LRPD has launched an internal investigation since a weapon was fired by an officer.