Little Rock organization hosts 'Gun Buy Back' event to curb gun violence in the area

The Mu Beta Sigma Alumni Chapter worked with Little Rock police and local churches to buy-back guns and get illegal firearms out of the community.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Illegal guns have been an issue for law enforcement officials in Little Rock. This year alone, there have already been 30 homicides, with a majority of the incidents involving gun violence.

Their hope is that the effort will take more illegal guns off of the street that would otherwise later be used in a crime.

"We're out here buying guns with gift certificates with no questions asked. Stop by. Drop the gun off. Don't have to say anything, but drop the gun off," Curtis Woods, with the fraternity, said. "We want to make Little Rock the great city that we know it can be."

They held the event at three different churches with the main event held at Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Woods said it's their first gun buy-back event, but it won't be their last.

VIDEO: A few guns turned in this morning for @MuBetaSigma’s Gun Buy Back event. #EndGunViolence



They’ll be taking guns off the street NO QUESTIONS ASKED until 3:00 PM. pic.twitter.com/AztIU6o0g8 — Jade Jackson (@IAMJADEJACKSON) July 17, 2021

Mayor Frank Scott was in attendance to show his support. He said that that guns are too accessible to many children and teenagers and that they're trying to reduce violent crimes by getting illegal guns off the street.

He said one of the issues that's been plaguing every city across America is gun violence. As a city, Little Rock focused on finding a solution to that problem.

"We're very proud of the men and women of the Little Rock Police Department because we have an 80% caption rate, but also we need more community involvement," Scott said.

Little Rock police said sometimes buy-back events don't always work as criminals, or those close to them, aren't going to willingly hand over illegal weapons, but every little effort to curb crime still counts.

The department recently started their ceasefire events one weekend out of the month, where they go door-to-door in the community to make their presence known.

They also want to spark change against gun violence in the area.