Little Rock Piano reopens after months of being closed due to tornado

Little Rock Piano is now happy to be back home and open in Breckenridge Village being closed for several months due to the tornado.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The tornado that devastated parts of Central Arkansas on March 31st, affected hundreds of lives and businesses alike.

What was once a day full of devastation has now turned into a beautiful melody for some people including the general manager of Little Rock Piano, Don Nichols.

"Music enhances life. music brings great joy these times, music brings great healing," Don Nichols said.

They say time heals all wounds and after the last four months, Nichols said he is finally starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel after their business suffered damage from the tornado.

"There was a lot of damage to the building, we lost one front window, and the ceiling grid in here dropped in several places. our delivery truck was thrown out," Nichols described.

Each chord and melody tells his story of how perseverance and patience led him back to the grand re-opening of Little Rock Piano— which sounds like music to his ears.

"You can imagine the task of moving 80 pianos and we had a team from Dallas come up and do that and after four months, they came back and we moved them back when we were ready to come in so we're glad to be back into Breckenridge village," Nichols explained.

He has a way of making you into a believer even when you can't see it.

"I find the person who says they can't play and I sit him down at a Yamaha technology field instrument and anybody can play," Nichols said.

He explained how after people suffered during the tornado, he saw firsthand how a piano can brighten up a room or someone's life.