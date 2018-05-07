The Little Rock Police Department announced on Twitter Thursday evening that two suspects were arrested in connection to the 2017 murder of a 65-year-old man.

Police arrested two brothers, 25-year-old Michael Collins and 21-year-old William Alexander. Both have been charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery.

Officers found the body of 65-year-old Billie Thornton inside his apartment at the Spring Valley apartment complex with multiple gunshot wounds in July 2017.

Thornton was known to people in the complex as "The Candy Man" and regularly sold soda, candy, and cigarettes to people who lived nearby.

"I guess he was doing it out of his house to keep them from being out here in the heat and walking down all the way to the store," said Brianna Brunson, a neighbor at the time of the shooting.

Both Collins and Alexander are currently in the Pulaski County jail.

Collins is also accused of helping Alexander kill 24-year-old Mariah Cunningham and her two young children at their apartment in December 2017. According to relatives - Cunningham and Collins were friends and even used to be roommates.

