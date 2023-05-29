Little Rock police find body in woods, investigation underway

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating after they found a body in the woods on Monday afternoon.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is now investigating after they found a body in a wooded area near the 2600 block of W. 12th Street on Monday.

The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy and there are no other details available currently.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact major crimes detectives at (501) 371-4660.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.