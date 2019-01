The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman found Eric Leisman, 54, with blood on his head and face on Woodlawn Drive at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The woman was there to take Leisman to court. Detectives developed Jordan Garvey, 25, as a suspect and questioned him. He was later charged with second-degree murder for Leisman's death.

