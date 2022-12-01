Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey returns to duty

it was announced on Wednesday by Mayor Frank Scott Jr. that Keith Humphrey would return to his duty as chief of police for the Little Rock Police Department.

Humphrey's return comes after he was placed on administrative leave as an investigation was in process for the use of deadly force on New Year's Eve.

The following statement was released by Mayor Scott detailing Humphrey's reinstatement:

Following any use of Deadly Force incident in the line of duty, all officers of the Little Rock Police Department are required by General Orders to undergo administrative assessment of their capacity to return to active duty, independent of the circumstances of the incident. Keith Humphrey has completed all required administrative procedures relating to such an incident on Dec. 31 and will return to duty as Chief of Police on Jan. 13, 2022, by approval of Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., upon recommendation of the Acting Chief and Office of the Chief.

According to reports, the Arkansas State Police are still investigating the incident that happened last month.

Reports say that the Little Rock Police Department is still conducting an internal investigation as well.