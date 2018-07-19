UPDATE - According to LRFD Capt. Jason Weaver, both structures were unoccupied. The department is still investigating the fires, saying it could have been homeless people squatting in the homes that caused them.

There are also reports of a firefighter who injured his ankle when "some stairs fell on him," though he refused the stretcher.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The Little Rock Fire Department is responding to two structure fires, both police say are "definitely arson."

The first fire was reported at 10:13 p.m. to the area of 10th and Barber streets. At this time, this structure is thought to be unoccupied by the fire department.

While on the scene, another fire was reported on Byrd Street. Officials believe this may be an occupied structure, but there were no vehicles in the driveway.

Though police say both are arson cases, they are still being investigated by a fire marshal.

As of 10:50 p.m., the first fire was already put out, while firemen are working on the second.

