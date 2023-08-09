Little Rock police investigate overnight homicide at UA Little Rock apartment

The Little Rock Police Department responded to a shooting at the University Village apartments that killed a 24-year-old man early Saturday morning.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide in the 3200 block of Coleman Place at the University Village apartments.

Authorities said they responded to a shooting at the UA Little Rock apartment around 1:25 a.m. Saturday and found 24-year-old Cornelius Johnson with gunshot wounds.

According to Little Rock police, Johnson received medical treatment at a local hospital, but later died from the injuries.

This investigation is ongoing pic.twitter.com/Ta9DWazKyJ — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) September 9, 2023

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Little Rock homicide detectives at (501) 371-4660.

UA Little Rock Broadcast Media Director Angela Parker told us Johnson was not a student at the university.

"We notified the campus community early this morning of the incident that occurred overnight on our campus," UA Little Rock Chief of Communications and Marketing Carrie Phillips said. "We have mobilized our counseling services team to provide in-person and virtual support to students who would like to connect with counselors. We would like to offer our thanks to UA Little Rock Campus Police for their swift response and to LRPD for their complete cooperation and support."