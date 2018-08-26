LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Following reports of an active shooter during the 2018 Salt Bowl, the Little Rock Police Department said there was no shooting incident at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

During the 3rd quarter between Benton and Bryant, fans scrambled for the exits. It came after initial reports of a gun and popping noises followed a fight in the stands.

Little Rock police responded to the scene. They worked with Arkansas State Park Rangers, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and Saline County authorities to secure the stadium.

There has been NO shooting incident at War Memorial Stadium. Their was a fight that caused minor injuries. LRPD is on the scene handling this incident. — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) August 26, 2018

According to Officer Steve Moore with the Little Rock Police Department, several people were treated for leg and ankle injuries suffered during the incident. Others were treated for heat-related illness, he said.

A teenage girl was arrested outside War Memorial Stadium and charged as a juvenile with disorderly conduct, Moore said. She allegedly became unruly following the situation inside the stadium and was uncooperative with officers, he said.

This video captured by @THV11 Photojournalist Sam Belk shows the panic & chaos at War Memorial Stadium tonight. The #SaltBowl was canceled after a reported fight. People thought shots were fired, but police say that was not the case. DETAILS --> https://t.co/GyN8aWRk7G pic.twitter.com/NUmfMrB5A4 — Michael Aaron (@michaelfaaron) August 26, 2018

War Memorial Stadium is under the jurisdiction of the Arkansas Department of Parks & Tourism. As a result, park rangers are expected to lead the investigation into Saturday's incident.

The game ended following the incident, and authorities worked to reunite families who became separated amid the chaos.

More than 38,000 people attended the game, according to Salt Bowl committee member Shane Broadway.

"Whoever caused it needs to be brought to justice," Broadway said of the incident. "Kids lost tonight, kids who worked their butts off all summer long to play in a football game that means a lot to both of these communities,"

We applaud the efforts of the War Memorial security team and staff, school resource officers from both the Bryant and Benton School Districts, and the quick response of the Little Rock Police Department during tonight's Salt Bowl incident. — Bryant Schools (@BryantSchools) August 26, 2018

