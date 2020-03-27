LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police will be out reminding people about the curfew put in place and the importance of social distancing these next few weeks.

Going outside is pretty much all we can do to get out of the house during this pandemic.

"We've been lucky that more people are at least listening," Chief Keith Humphrey said.

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey is reminding people while the weather gets warmer, it is still important to follow CDC guidelines.

"We're taking a "3 E" approach: engagement, education and enforcement," he said.

The department is focusing on the first two: engagement and education.

"Enforcement is our last resort," Humphrey said.

No citations will be given to people who are in groups of 10 or more. But there is a possibility an officer will come and break you up, like congregating in parks or basketball courts.

"We want to be proactive and that's our main focus here," Humphrey said.

So far, the department has had one issue with a business having more than 10 people inside over the weekend.

"We actually called the fire marshals in and they were able to go in and remind people of the 10 or less," he said.

Officers are also out reminding people in Little Rock about the curfew— from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

"We will ask citizens if they're out during the curfew, are you aware of the curfew?" Humphrey said.

But police are not stopping drivers just to do curfew checks.

"Our main focus has always been if someone commits a traffic violation, we will enforce that traffic violation," he said.

Social distancing and being inside by 9 p.m. is key these next few weeks.

"I think if they could remember that and adhere to that… I think and know we will be a healthier city," Humphrey said.

If you have a neighbor or see someone who has more than 10 or more people inside their home, Chief Humphrey encourages you to call 911 to get it broken up.