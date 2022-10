Little Rock police are now searching for a missing 14-year-old girl that was last seen with a 1-month-old child.

Authorities said that they're looking for 14-year-old Najala Arrasheed and her child Mateo Patrick.

Police describe Arrasheed as being 5'4" and around 215, while Mateo is roughly an 8-pound child.