LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Little Rock Police Department said there has been no shooting incident at War Memorial Stadium.

Reports said a fight escalated and barricades were knocked over which sounded like shots being fired.

Little Rock police is on the scene handling this incident. Police said the scene is now safe and under control.

There has been NO shooting incident at War Memorial Stadium. Their was a fight that caused minor injuries. LRPD is on the scene handling this incident. — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) August 26, 2018

