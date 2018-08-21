LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Little Rock police are searching for multiple suspects who hit an officer with their car at the Promenade at Chenal around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

According to Lt. Michael Ford, officers went to Justice at the Promenade on a shoplifting call. When officers arrived, multiple female suspects ran into their vehicle and fled the scene. While leaving, they hit an officer who is now in "serious, but stable" condition.

"We do get calls out here sometimes," Lt. Ford said. "This one just turned serious and physical."

A suspect did leave her purse behind at the scene, which investigators are using, along with witness testimony, to locate the suspect.

Lt. Ford said that anytime an officer is injured on duty, the department's homicide investigation team handles the case.

At this time, there is no vehicle or suspect information, other than multiple females. Lt. Ford said the department is hoping to find surveillance footage to get more information out.

This story is developing that will be updated as more information is released.

