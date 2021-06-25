Little Rock police searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in February

Little Rock police are asking for assistance in locating the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred on February 5.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are asking for help in locating a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred on February 5.

According to reports, Sandra Sanders was struck as she was using the crosswalk at the intersection of 17th and Main Street.

Officials state that Sanders died due to her injuries that she sustained from the collision.

Reports describe the driver as a black female and said that the vehicle fled the area following the incident.