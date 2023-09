The Little Rock Police Department is looking for a missing 36-year-old man, last seen in the 6500 block of West 3rd Street on September 18, 2023.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of a 36-year-old man.

Authorities said Chezaray Harris was last seen in the 6500 block of West 3rd Street in Little Rock on September 18, 2023.

Harris is described as 5-foot-8 inches tall and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dearing at 501-404-3014, Detective Boyd at 501-404-3016, or the Little Rock major crimes division at 501-371-4660.