Investigation underway into Little Rock shooting involving police officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is now investigating an early morning shooting involving an officer that happened on Saturday.

According to reports, the incident occurred close to the intersection of Mabelvale Pike and Mablevale Circle.

The details of what happened remain extremely limited at this time but we do know that one person was injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.