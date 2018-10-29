LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – The Little Rock Police Department is on the scene of a fatal school bus accident.

It happened this afternoon in west Little Rock on Towne Oaks and Treasure Hill involving a pedestrian and school bus.

Jessica Duff, Executive Director of Communications for PCSSD told THV11 there was a group of students from Robinson who had a malfunctioning bus. A PCSSD employee arrived scene with a new bus and was originally going to swap them out. The individual was actually able to fix the mechanical issue on the faulty bus.

The PCSSD employee then took the original bus that he or she was already on, the one that was already in working order, and was then going to take it back to the district office. At some point, the individual pulled over to check something, not sure what yet.

The individual got out of the bus, and the bus got kicked back into drive, and the individual went chasing after the bus, and it hit the employee and the employee was killed. Not identifying if male or female.

No students were harmed or on the bus. No one else on that road was injured, and no other cars involved in the crash at all.

Stay with THV11 and THV11.com as this story develops.

© 2018 KTHV