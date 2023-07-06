Little Rock businesses discuss possible curfew changes

As the discussion over curfews continues in Little Rock, we spoke to some business leaders to see what they had to say regarding the possibility of a curfew change.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — On Tuesday night, Little Rock directors discussed an ordinance to make the juvenile curfew stricter.

The directors decided to hold off on making any decisions this week because they wanted to hear from the community.

One business owner we spoke to said he would be in favor of a curfew— especially around the River Market.

"In general, no I don't think it makes sense for anyone under 18 to be downtown or anywhere else downtown unaccompanied," said Daniel Bryant.

Bryant owns several restaurants, including Big Whiskey's and Gus's Chicken.

Right now, the curfew is from Sunday through Thursday 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., but the ordinance would add a curfew to Friday and Saturday.

Kids and teens would have to be inside between midnight and 5:00 a.m., and no child could be around an entertainment district between the hours of 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

"I think the answer is to do that during the appropriate hours of the day. I've got two teenage sons. It never occurs to me to bring them to the River Market and drop them off," Bryant explained.

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership has been keeping businesses informed on any possible changes.

"The River Market looks very different on a Saturday morning during the farmer's market than it does on a Saturday night after 9:00 p.m.," said Gabe Holstrom, Little Rock Downtown Partnership Executive Director.