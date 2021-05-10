What a proposed penny sales tax could mean for Little Rock

If the directors vote to pass the proposal, it will then be voted on by Little Rock residents. Here's what it could potentially mean for the city.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Tuesday night at the city board meeting, Little Rock directors are expected to vote on Mayor Frank Scott's sales tax proposal.

The mayor and several city leaders walked around Quapaw Quarter in downtown Little Rock to answer any questions about the tax increase.

If passed, more money would go to city development like infrastructure, parks, education, and job creation.

Before that can happen the city directors will need to vote on it. The vote has been tabled twice since it was introduced to the board agenda.

Last week, the mayor announced changes to the sales tax and asked the directors to look it over before voting on it at the next meeting.

But some still do not approve of the proposal and say it needs more clarification before the vote happens.

"We're concerned that the current proposal simply says we want you to vote yes or no on a one cent sales tax with no specifics," said Kathy Wells.

Wells is the president of the Little Rock Neighborhood Coalition. She said she fears the proposal is too vague and she wants to know exactly where the money will be allocated.

"We need to be specific and we need a lot more information about the proposed spending, which indeed has some appeal, but we don't know what's in the package," Wells said.

Mayor Frank Scott Junior disagreed. He said he has heard more people who want this sales tax voted on quickly.