LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Protests are continuing throughout the state of Arkansas for a third straight day as part of a nationwide protest following the death of George Floyd.

Both the first and second night of protest in Little Rock in the Arkansas State Capitol have ended in protesters dispersing after tear gas was fired at them by state police.

Below you will find the latest updates on Monday's protests across Arkansas.

We will update this article with the latest information as best we can.

1:00 p.m.

Mayor Frank Scott J.r has re-instituted a nighttime curfew that will begin Monday night after two nights of protests.

The curfew will last from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. every day.

In a statement, Scott said the curfew is due to concerns of COVID-19 cases during large gatherings and that "social distancing is not occurring, and some protesters are not wearing face coverings."

Scott also said that city officials have intelligence that "out-of-state antagonists" are posing as protesters with an intent to be destructive during future protests.

12:30 p.m.

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey had a conversation with protesters Monday morning.

According to our reporter Ashley Godwin, Humphrey came out to talk with protesters outside of City Hall.

Protesters said they wanted to talk to Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and Governor Asa Hutchinson as well.

Humphrey said he wants people to freely have a dialogue with him and it was part of the reason he went to talk to the protesters.

Humphrey also prayed with the protesters before leaving.

