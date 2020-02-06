LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Protests are continuing throughout the state of Arkansas for a fourth straight day as part of a nationwide protest following the death of George Floyd.

The first three nights of protest in Little Rock at the Arkansas State Capitol have ended in protesters dispersing after tear gas was fired at them by state police.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott re-implemented a nighttime curfew in the city, which will last from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Below you will find the latest updates on Tuesday's protests across Arkansas.

12:00 p.m.

Protesters outside of City Hall said they don't want the destruction of Monday night to overlook the message they want delivered.

They said the message is peace and justice and that they don't want to destroy our city.

