LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Protests are continuing throughout the state of Arkansas for a fifth straight day as part of a nationwide protest following the death of George Floyd.

The first three nights of protest in Little Rock at the Arkansas State Capitol ended in protesters dispersing after tear gas was fired at them by state police. On the fourth night, protesters marched to the downtown area after a peaceful protest in front of the Governor's Mansion.

Gov. Hutchinson declared a State of Emergency in Arkansas after peaceful protests made way for destruction of property over the past week.

Below you will find the latest updates on Wednesday's protests across Arkansas.

We will update this article with the latest information as best we can.

-----------------

Watch the 1 p.m. press conference here:

12:50 p.m.

State Senator Joyce Elliott, who is challenging Rep. French Hill for Arkansas's 2nd congressional district seat, made an appearance Wednesday at protests outside the Arkansas State Capitol.

"It was so heartening to be with the next generation of leaders and change-makers at the Capitol," she said in a tweet.

I'm 69 and have one kidney, but these peaceful protests are too important to miss (I just had to take extra pandemic precautions).



It was so heartening to be with the next generation of leaders and change-makers at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/X4eIMITva0 — Joyce Elliott (@xjelliott) June 3, 2020

11:30 a.m.

Protesters are at Little Rock City Hall for the fifth straight day of protests.

A THV11 reporter took a picture of one person with a gun. Law enforcement is aware of the gun in front of City Hall, and dispatch said they’re all peacefully protesting.

Protesters just pulled up to Little Rock City Hall. A @THV11 reporter took a picture of one person with a gun. She’s now leaving for a safer place. #LRnews #goergefloydprotest #ARnews pic.twitter.com/Vc6dDrpNao — Ashley Godwin (@ashley_godwin) June 3, 2020

RELATED: George Floyd's family, attorney visit memorial site in Minneapolis

RELATED: Bentonville protesters joined in unity with man who came to guard the Confederate statue

RELATED: Little Rock protesters march to Governor's Mansion as 4th day ends peacefully